Coming in from the cold

METRO DETROIT — It’s tough to let go of the plants that you’ve grown to know and love over Michigan’s sweet summer months, and you don’t always have to. “There could be two different scenarios,” said Lori Imboden, consumer horticulture supervising educator for the Michigan State University Extension-Oakland County. “You could have an indoor plant that’s a tropical plant that you took outside for the summer, so if you bring that back inside, that probably has a pretty good chance of readapting to the indoors, if it was doing well indoors otherwise. The other thing people sometimes try to do is, annuals they purchased indoors, they’ll try to overwinter them to save them for next year.