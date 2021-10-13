Keeping Track of the EU’s Changing VAT Landscape
It is no longer “business as usual” for e-commerce. Higher costs and increased bureaucracy arising from a change in EU tax regulations at the beginning of the year have led to many online retailers based in the EU to refuse to ship goods to the U.K. Brexit was quickly blamed for the disruption, although it was actually part of a wider EU e-commerce value-added tax (VAT) legislative package that would have been implemented by the U.K. had it remained in the EU. Brexit meant it was introduced earlier than in the EU, where it was rolled out at the beginning of July 2021.news.bloombergtax.com
