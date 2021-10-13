CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks star Derrick Rose proposed to Alaina Anderson on the court at NYC's Madison Square Garden

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson announced their engagement Tuesday evening in an Instagram post.

The pair took to social media with shots of a romantic dinner they held on the court of Madison Square Garden, where he plays for the New York Knicks.

Rose, 33, took to Instagram with a shot of a huge diamond ring at a table set for a romantic dinner, complete with wine glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdxhT_0cQ82d3e00
The latest: Derrick Rose, 33, and Alaina Anderson, 26, announced their engagement Tuesday evening in an Instagram post, as they had a romantic dinner they held on the court of Madison Square Garden, where he plays for the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks guard added a poem dedicated to the special engagement to the model/influencer.

'We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD,' he said. 'We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD.

'I will always love you becuz you go above and beyond. We built a beautiful family and a unbreakable bond. Thank you Queen.'

Anderson replied in the caption to the poetic post, writing, 'A WIFE!!!! I love you!!!! MRS ROSE TO YALL LOL.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCdfK_0cQ82d3e00
Rose, 33, took to Instagram with a shot of a huge diamond ring at a table set for a romantic dinner, complete with wine glasses 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfeeK_0cQ82d3e00
The pair took to social media with shots of a romantic dinner they held on the court of Madison Square Garden, where he plays for the New York Knicks 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NB8AO_0cQ82d3e00
Anderson had her blonde locks down and parted with a long-sleeve colorful sweater and diamond necklace

On the romantic occasion, Anderson had her blonde locks down and parted with a long-sleeve colorful sweater and diamond necklace.

Rose was clad in a red knit cap with beige T-shirt and necklaces for the courtside dinner.

The engagement comes three years after a Terez Owens report that indicated the couple had gotten married in a small ceremony, and that they were expecting a child.

The Chicago-born athlete has been in the NBA since 2008, and has played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzYvz_0cQ82d3e00
Rose was clad in a red knit cap with beige T-shirt and necklaces for the courtside dinner 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKyge_0cQ82d3e00
The Chicago-born athlete has been in the NBA since 2008, playing for multiple teams  

