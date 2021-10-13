CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beatles: Get Back – Trailer, Artwork Released

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of November’s documentary series event of the year, Disney released the trailer and artwork for The Beatles: Get Back. The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will be arriving on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr ever filmed. Be sure to check them both out, and don’t forget to watch The Beatles: Get Back when it rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

