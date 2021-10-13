FIFA 22 Review

Last year was a strange one for sports, as the fans were missing from stadiums in all the big football leagues across Europe. But as we start to emerge from the global pandemic, thanks to the vaccine rollouts, spectators have begun to return to the big game. With the EA Sports FIFA franchise, FIFA 21 also marked the fairly basic port of the series to the new console generation. It looked better on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but didn't exactly make any groundbreaking improvements. With FIFA 22, we enter the era of transition, as the feature disparity begins to expand between current and last-gen editions. However, those differences still don't make a huge difference, and this year's game continues to be a solid, but largely familiar experience.