CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA 22 Review

By Alex V on
newgamenetwork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year was a strange one for sports, as the fans were missing from stadiums in all the big football leagues across Europe. But as we start to emerge from the global pandemic, thanks to the vaccine rollouts, spectators have begun to return to the big game. With the EA Sports FIFA franchise, FIFA 21 also marked the fairly basic port of the series to the new console generation. It looked better on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but didn't exactly make any groundbreaking improvements. With FIFA 22, we enter the era of transition, as the feature disparity begins to expand between current and last-gen editions. However, those differences still don't make a huge difference, and this year's game continues to be a solid, but largely familiar experience.

www.newgamenetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 22: Player ratings explained

Need to get FIFA 22 player ratings explained? You've come to the right place. One of the aspects of the FIFA series that gets fans so excited every year is their player ratings; the overall scores given to each footballer in the game. This, ultimately, determines who the best player on each instalment is, and helps managers decide who to select for any given game.
FIFA
vg247.com

EA is considering renaming the FIFA franchise

Electronic Arts has said it is currently reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA, which means the name of the franchise could possibly change in the future. News of considering a name change for FIFA, and EA’s other global football titles, was announced in a press release this morning. Speaking...
UEFA
chatsports.com

EA Sports 'Exploring' Renaming 'FIFA' Series as It Reviews Naming Rights Agreement

EA Sports announced Thursday it's "exploring the idea of renaming" its future football video games following the release of FIFA 22 last week. Cam Weber, the company's general manager, explained the naming rights agreement with FIFA is separate from those with regional confederations, domestic leagues and continental tournaments, so the game's depth wouldn't be impacted by a possible name change:
FIFA
mspoweruser.com

FIFA 22 could be the last FIFA game

With EA’s licencing agreement with Federation Internationale de Football Association drawing to a close, it appears possible that FIFA 22 could be EA’s last FIFA branded game. “As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games,” EA announced in a statement after...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Game Feel#Ea Sports Fifa#Competitive Master
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Sulemana Silver Stars: How to Unlock, Objectives, Review & more

Rapid Rennes winger becomes first Silver Star of FIFA 22. The first Silver Stars player has been added to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and hopefully it will be the first of many. The first card comes as part of Team of the Week 3, and it is worth keeping hold of any silver TOTW cards you may acquire!
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 on PS4 Review: The BEST we can get without going next-gen

Yes, the new FIFA game is here, and if you haven't already played it or are wary about shelling out £60 / $60 for it, hopefully, we can help. We were really looking forward to getting FIFA 22 on the next-gen consoles, but unfortunately, the lack of availability of those consoles scuppered that dream for many.
FIFA
inputmag.com

Review: ‘FIFA 22’ promised to make Ultimate Team better. It doesn’t.

For both EA Sports and its players, the FIFA franchise is essentially just an avenue for Ultimate Team. The game mode generated more than $1.6 billion in fiscal 2021 across FIFA, Madden, and NHL — good for 29 percent of the company’s overall revenue. (FIFA is still by far the most popular outlet for Ultimate Team).
FIFA
IBTimes

FIFA Video Game Maker Mulls Rename

US video game developer Electronic Arts is considering renaming FIFA, its immensely popular football video game series, the company said Thursday. EA sports, a division of Electronic Arts, has been publishing an annual version of FIFA since 1993. The division said in a statement that it was "exploring the idea...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FIFA 21
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FIFA
pushsquare.com

FIFA 22: All FUT Packs Explained

What's in a FUT pack in FIFA 22? FIFA Ultimate Team, also known as FUT 22, has a vast array of different FUT pack types, from Electrum Packs to Prime Mixed Players Packs, and it can get confusing. While the Players and Consumables you get is down to chance, sometimes it's good to know what to expect, especially if you're planning to complete an SBC or Objective. As part of our FIFA 22 guide, this page aims to inform you, with information on all FUT packs explained.
FIFA
dotesports.com

EA is exploring possible FIFA rebrand

The soccer video game franchise FIFA might have a different name in the future, EA revealed today in a press release. EA is reviewing the naming rights agreement with FIFA, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, and is exploring the idea of renaming the EA Sports soccer games. The agreement with FIFA is separate from all of EA’s official partnerships and licenses across the soccer world.
FIFA
attackofthefanboy.com

FIFA 22: Homegrown Talent Explained

The Homegrown Talent in FIFA 22 Career Mode is one bonus feature that no player should miss. This particular player starts as part of your youth team but has the potential to become one of the most prolific players in the game. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to find and best use your star of the future in this year’s FIFA.
FIFA
gamingideology.com

Change the name of the electronic game “FIFA”

The American company “Electronic Arts” intends to “change the name” of the famous football video game “FIFA”, announced Thursday, explaining that it is studying with the International Game Federation (FIFA) to “modify” the agreement relating to the naming of rights to this successful series. “In the future, we are studying...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA name change looks imminent as dispute between EA and FIFA continues

Most of us who care about FIFA were probably stuck into FIFA 22, not worrying about what will come in the future and playing as much as we can from the new release. However, news has been coming out that the game we know and love could be due a name change, which has got the community talking.
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Premium Gold Pack: Cost and Probabilities

OUT NOW - Head to the store and you might just pack one of these. The value equates to roughly £1.20 per pack in real money, but you can't purchase 150 FIFA Points at a time!. Low on coins? Check out our FIFA 22 Investment Guide and find out how to make more coins with ease.
FIFA
vgchartz.com

FIFA 22 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has debuted first place on the French charts for week 39, 2021, according to SELL. The PS5 version debuted in second place, the Xbox One version in third place, the Switch version in fourth place, and the Xbox Series X|S version in fifth place. Top sellers per...
FIFA
bainbridgereview.com

FUTMillionaire Trading Center Reviews (FIFA 22 Autobuyer & Autobidder)

Nowadays, computer games like FIFA 22 are played in the majority of households. FIFA 22 is a massive hit for publisher EA SPORTS. FIFA 22 has a ton of options and settings that let you enjoy the game in whatever way you want, whether you’re playing as a young professional trying to score a tournament-winning goal for Manchester United or a group of mates hitting a ball about on an Italian backstreet. The FIFA series aims to cover all bases for all fans, and FIFA 22 comes closer than ever before to achieving that goal. It’s everyone’s objective to get a leg up on the best players, earn cash for more packs, and get quotes from them. In such cases, the most popular mode is FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).
FIFA
vgchartz.com

FIFA 22 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 - NEW. A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
FIFA
PC Gamer

RIP FIFA: EA trademarks EA Sports FC

Last week EA announced, in that insouciant way only mega-corporations can, that maybe it had had enough of paying FIFA, the football world governing body, in order to call its own games FIFA. "As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games," EA Sports Group general manager Cam Weber wrote in a blogpost. "This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world."
FIFA
gameranx.com

FIFA 23: EA Should Drop The FIFA Name

Discussion has been going around during the past week about EA potentially dropping the FIFA name for FIFA 23. The speculation was started by EA themselves during a post on their website where they announced for the first time that they may be considering changing the name due to the end of the naming rights contract with FIFA. Currently, EA pays FIFA for the right to call their games FIFA 20, FIFA 21, FIFA 22, etc. That agreement is at an end with FIFA 22 and needs to be renewed.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy