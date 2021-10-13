How to Prevent Squirrels and Critters from Eating Your Perishable Fall Porch Décor

As we transition from summer to fall, we deck out our doorsteps, patios, and anything in-between with décor to honor of the time of year. In most cases, this makes for a beautiful autumnal setup that speaks to the spirit of the season. The only downside? Certain fall decorations—like pumpkins, corn stalks, and gourds—attract hungry critters. "In the fall, squirrels and chipmunks search for foods that fatten them up for the winter. It's instinct for them," says Sabine H. Schoenberg, a home and garden expert and the CEO of Smart. Healthy. Green. Living.