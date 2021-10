The number of new podcasts continues to add up with 629,570 podcasts added to the tally during the first nine months of the year. But the pace slowed considerably during the third quarter as the podcast search engine Listen Notes reports 100,615 new shows debuted. September brought the fewest number of launches so far this year with 25,833 new podcasts detected during the month. That compares to the highpoint in March when 103,568 new podcasts were recorded. By Listen Notes’ count, there are at least 2,691,305 podcasts as of September 30, a 41% increase from the end of 2020.

