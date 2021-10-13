Mary Tays Has 17 Kills as Caldwell Outlasts HCA in 5 Sets

Caldwell County had dropped five straight volleyball matches, but a lineup change may have been just the boost the Lady Tigers needed. Caldwell moved Mary Tays from libero to her former position as outside hitter for Tuesday’s home contest against Heritage Christian Academy of Hopkinsville. Tays responded with 17 kills, 11 digs and two aces as the Lady Tigers edged the Warriors 3-2 at the CAB gym in Princeton, outlasting HCA 16-25, 25-11, 26-24, 17-25, 15-13.