CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

By Corey Irwin
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul McCartney still hopes to complete “Now and Then,” an unfinished Beatles song originally written by John Lennon. As The New Yorker notes, after Lennon’s death “[Yoko] Ono gave the surviving [Beatles] members demos that he’d recorded at home.” McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr would work to complete three of those tracks. Two - "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love” - were finished and included in the band’s Anthology series. The third song, “Now and Then,” was abandoned.

ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Paul McCartney’s Deal With John Lennon Kept George Harrison ‘Out’

Paul McCartney reflected on what he’d taken from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, saying it offered him a new perspective on John Lennon. The three-part work is built from material recorded as the band worked on its final studio project before splitting in 1970. George Harrison temporarily quit during the sessions, as his frustration about being overlooked as a songwriter boiled over. The moments are detailed in the documentary.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Jeff Lynne
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
Best Life

Paul McCartney Just Revealed Why The Beatles Really Broke Up

The Beatles are one of the most influential and enduring bands of all time, yet they were only together for eight years. In 1970, the Beatles officially broke up, and the band never got back together. Over the years, John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono has often been blamed for the breakup, as well as Paul McCartney. But, in a new interview, McCartney clarified that Lennon was the one who initially left the band—something Lennon himself also shared when he was alive.
MUSIC
FMX 94.5

Paul McCartney Explains Who ‘Instigated’ The Beatles’ Break Up

The Beatles broke up over five decades ago, but Sir Paul McCartney has come forward and explained who "instigated" the end of the band — John Lennon. On April 10, 1970, McCartney released some statements to the press, dubbed a "self-interview," which alluded to a Beatles hiatus. "Personal differences, business differences, musical differences, but most of all because I have a better time with my family. Temporary or permanent? I don’t really know," he said [via History.com].
MUSIC
houstonianonline.com

Paul McCartney finally responds to Beatles’ end speculation: ‘That was Johnny’ | gossip

“I didn’t raise that rift. That was our Johnny,” the 79-year-old says. “This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted to move on.” Lennon thinks otherwise, according to McCartney. “John wanted to build a new life with Yoko. John always wanted to distance himself from society a little more. I was raised by his Aunt Mimi who was very arrogant so he always felt the need to break free.” The musician seems to be implying that he does not hold Yoko Ono responsible for Lennon’s choices.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Speaks Candidly About The Beatles’ Breakup

It’s been over 50 years since The Beatles called it a day, but the circumstances of their time as a band — and its end — remain deeply compelling to many people in 2021. That includes a high-profile miniseries from director Peter Jackson focusing on the end of the Fab Four’s time as a band, Get Back — but it’s not alone. And in a recent interview, Paul McCartney has opted to address a longstanding misconception about the end of the band — namely, that he was responsible for the breakup of The Beatles.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Paul McCartney Claims John Lennon 'Instigated' the Beatles' Breakup in New Interview

Paul McCartney discusses the breakup of the Beatles and says John Lennon “instigated” the band’s split in an upcoming interview with BBC Radio 4. More than 50 years after the Beatles disbanded, McCartney is still often cited as the root for their breakup because he revealed in an April 1970 “self-interview” that he was on a “break” from the Beatles. (“Do you foresee a time when Lennon-McCartney becomes an active songwriting partnership again?” PAUL: “No,” the press release stated.)
CELEBRITIES
KSEN AM 1150

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Features Never-Before-Seen Footage of the Fab Four

For the last few years, Peter Jackson has been working on The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary compiled from the unused and unseen footage from the recording sessions that eventually became the Beatles’ Let It Be album, including their legendary concert from the roof of the headquarters of Apple, the Beatles’ company. A small fraction of the footage was eventually compiled into a film titled Let It Be directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, but the Beatles were not especially happy with the film, and it has long been out of print on home video.
MOVIES
Variety

Giles Martin on Remixing and Expanding the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ — and What the Future Holds for Their Deluxe Editions

Giles Martin just couldn’t let “Let It Be” be — even though, as he has with each of the deluxe Beatles packages he’s worked on, he challenged himself to make sure a fresh mix and expanded boxed set had a raison d’etre. In this case, giving a more unified sound to a 1970 album that was all over the map in its original incarnation was reason enough to submit it to a remix. But above and beyond that, what Beatles fan hasn’t yearned to get high-quality versions of the famous outtakes — whether it was an hour-and-a-half’s worth or 52...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones: A History of Their Legendary Rivalry

Thanks to recent remarks by Paul McCartney in the New Yorker, maybe we now can all finally agree that a rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones was — and is! — a real thing, as opposed to just a fan construct. It may never have risen to actual Dodgers/Giants intensity, and sometimes the discharges from both camps have seemed much more jocular than honestly jealous or indignant. But was McCartney joking when he described the Stones as “a blues cover band” and added that “our net was cast a bit wider than theirs”? No — he was asked...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
123
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy