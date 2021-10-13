CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's separatist areas overwhelmed by soaring infections

riverbender.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russia-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday reported the largest spike in new coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, saying the health care system has been overwhelmed. The separatist authorities have asked Russia for more assistance, and a convoy is expected to...

riverbender.com

