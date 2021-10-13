A Washing Machine Meltdown Proves New Doesn’t Always Mean Better [Essay]

I’m either very loyal, or I resist change. I prefer to lean toward loyal. The truth is, if I like a product or service, I stay with it for a long time. No searching around for the next big thing. My hairstylist had no children when I first met her; she is now a grandmother. I’ve watched my manicurist’s children go from preschool kids to college graduates. I imagine I’ll attend their weddings next. I won’t even mention how many years I’ve been seeing the same doctor and dentist. And when it comes to appliances, if they’re working, I’m happy. If a repair is needed, it’s taken care of.