U.S. Dollar Remains Strong And Rushes Further. Gold In Pain?

 6 days ago

The old saying goes: in the case of gold and the dollar, the latter’s uprising is the former’s downsizing. Will we see this materializing once again?. With the USD Index shrugging off the weak U.S. nonfarm payrolls print on Oct. 8 and demonstrating more and more resiliency as the months progress, the dollar basket has not only verified the breakout above the neckline of its inverse (bullish) head & shoulders pattern, but it’s also finding higher levels of support.

investing.com

Weak U.S. Dollar Could Propel Silver Higher

Rising equities are making the US dollar bearish, which fell after reversal on the US bond yields. More weakness on the US yields can cause weakness in the dollar and commodity currencies, which have strong upward momentum. Meanwhile, silver is recovering in the 4-hour chart. We are still observing a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Dips, Netflix, JNJ Earnings, Powell's Trades - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The dollar weakens as poor U.S. industrial production data cast fresh doubt on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. Allegations of insider trading at the Federal Reserve reach the very top. Stocks are set to open higher as earnings season cranks up: results are due from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and, after the bell, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Europe's energy crisis eases as the wind starts to blow and some mild weather forecasts cap demand, but the oil market is still as tight as a drum as OPEC struggles to raise output. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 19th October.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Further strength remains in the pipeline – UOB

USD/JPY keeps well and sound a probable visit to the 114.20 level in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “USD traded between 113.20 and 113.71 yesterday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 113.10/113.75. USD traded on a firm note during early Asian hours as it rose above 113.80. Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by much and USD could rise but the major resistance at 114.20 is likely out of reach for today (minor resistance is at 114.00). Support is at 113.60 followed by 113.40.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases below $1,770 amid higher US T-bond yields

Gold extends the previous session’s decline on Monday below $1,770. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Higher inflation worries and China’s dismal Gross Domestic data strike investors risk-sentiment. After testing the $1,800 mark in a month on Thursday, the gold prices turned lower. Gold is...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rising prices flatter U.S. retail sales; demand for goods remains strong

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rose in September in part as more expensive motor vehicles boosted receipts at auto dealerships, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of goods. Given the partial lift from inflation, the surprise...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Canadian Dollar Extends Gains, While Yen Slumps Further

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ gapped higher yesterday and closed strong, helped by robust earnings reports. This, coupled with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) earnings and Beijing easing mortgage lending, helped lift the MSCI Asia Pacific Index for the third consecutive session. The returning Hong Kong market, Tokyo, and Taipei advanced more than 1% to lead the region.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Gold Should Rally Further Short Term

Short Term view in Gold (XAUUSD) suggests the rally from September 30, 2021 low is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from September 30 low, wave (a) ended at 1770.55 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 1752.20. Final leg higher wave (c) ended at 1781.30 which completed wave ((w)) in higher degree. Wave ((x)) pullback has also ended at 1748.86 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Down from wave ((w)), wave (a) ended at 1750.55, wave (b) ended at 1760.97 and wave (c) ended at 1748.86. This completed wave ((x)).
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price sharply down after surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Friday and extended early losses following a very upbeat U.S. retail sales report that falls squarely into the camp of the U.S. monetary policy hawks, who want to see U.S. monetary policy tightened sooner rather than later. December gold futures were last down $23.20 at $1,774.70. December Comex silver was last down $0.272 at $23.21 an ounce.
RETAIL
mining.com

Gold price rallies as bond yields, dollar retreat

Gold advanced nearly 2% on Wednesday on a retreat in the dollar and US Treasury yields, with investors’ focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for confirmation of its tapering strategy. Spot gold rose 1.9% to $1,794.73 per ounce by noon EDT, near its highest in a...
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold rises to one-month high on U.S. dollar, yields retreat

Gold touched a one-month high on Thursday, as a dip in the dollar and U.S. bond yields allowed investors to turn to bullion as an inflation hedge. Spot gold gained 0.2% at $1,796.59 per ounce by 13:46 p.m. EDT, after hitting its highest since Sept. 15 at $1,800.12. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.2% at $1,797.9.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

