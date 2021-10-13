U.S. Dollar Remains Strong And Rushes Further. Gold In Pain?

The Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes reminded us that a Delta outbreak interrupts the recovery, but the economy returns to growth in the year's final quarter. Having mostly avoided a significant spread of coronavirus in 2020, Australia has seen a surge in cases since July this year. The number of new cases is reaching a plateau, forcing, among other things, authorities to push back plans to normalise monetary policy. At the same time, the number of covid-related deaths in Australia remains relatively low (10-15 per day) compared to Europe and America, allowing one to expect less damage to the economy and a faster recovery.

