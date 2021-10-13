Rep. Hern Votes Against Raising the Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) released the following statement after again voting no to raising the debt limit. “Democrats are once again kicking the can down the road on our national debt. It is unacceptable to ask Republicans to raise the debt ceiling to help Democrats pave the way for their reckless $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree. This spending spree is filled with Democrats’ far-left wish list items, not to mention House Republicans were shut out of the drafting process. I strongly disagree with the Democrats’ spending package, including their provision to give the IRS the power to monitor essentially every American’s bank account. On top of invading Americans’ privacy, Democrats’ spending spree could further fuel the ‘inflation tax’ Americans are having to pay with higher prices on everyday goods under the Biden administration. I once again voted no to raising the debt limit as Democrats pursue this partisan path and refuse to work with Republicans to rein in spending,” said Guthrie.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO