Rep. Hern Votes Against Raising the Debt Ceiling

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Kevin Hern votes against raising the debt ceiling. “Democrats are unwilling to slow down, so their options are raise the debt ceiling or crash right through it and send the country into a debt crisis. Let me be clear, this is a crisis of the Democrats’ own making.”. To...

bartlesvilleradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
pinejournal.com

Stauber draws hard line on spending, votes 'no' on raising debt ceiling

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber joined fellow state Republicans in voting against a short-term extension to raise the national debt ceiling Tuesday, telling the Democrats they'll have to go it alone on spending. “It is unacceptable that Democrats want to spend more money at this critical juncture instead of discussing pro-growth...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nny360.com

Congress raises debt ceiling; Stefanik rejects measure in party-line vote

WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term raise for the national debt limit on Tuesday, down strict party lines. With a vote of 219 to 206, House Democrats narrowly approved the measure, which authorized the Senate’s debt limit solution introduced last week. The move raises the national debt limit by $480 billion, allowing the government to continue fulfilling its financial obligations until December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
983thecoast.com

Upton Voting No On Debt Ceiling Increase

As the U.S. House prepares to vote on increasing the debt ceiling Tuesday night, Congressman Fred Upton has announced he will be voting no. He told WSJM News that’s after Democrats in Congress and the president pushed through a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package this year. He said he’s not helping increase the nation’s credit limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Quad Cities Onlines

Quad-City U.S. Reps split on debt ceiling vote that passes by 219-206 vote

WASHINGTON — Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation's debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy. Congresswomen representing the Quad-Cities voted along party lines...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
kcountry1057.com

Rep. Guthrie Debt Ceiling Statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) released the following statement after again voting no to raising the debt limit. “Democrats are once again kicking the can down the road on our national debt. It is unacceptable to ask Republicans to raise the debt ceiling to help Democrats pave the way for their reckless $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree. This spending spree is filled with Democrats’ far-left wish list items, not to mention House Republicans were shut out of the drafting process. I strongly disagree with the Democrats’ spending package, including their provision to give the IRS the power to monitor essentially every American’s bank account. On top of invading Americans’ privacy, Democrats’ spending spree could further fuel the ‘inflation tax’ Americans are having to pay with higher prices on everyday goods under the Biden administration. I once again voted no to raising the debt limit as Democrats pursue this partisan path and refuse to work with Republicans to rein in spending,” said Guthrie.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wkok.com

Congressman Keller Votes No on Debt Ceiling

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) voted Tuesday night against raising the national debt limit to $28.9 trillion. Following the vote, Keller issued a statement saying that President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and House Democrats proposed the most expensive spending package in American history, calling for $5.5 trillion in funding to advance a radical, far-left agenda at the expense of America’s taxpayers.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Rep. Yarmuth: McConnell being 'deceitful' on debt ceiling

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Get a Free CPAP Prescription When You Upgrade to An AirSense 10 Today. How Much Money Do You Really Get from a Reverse Mortgage?. Is Dry Food Enough For Dogs? (Most Dog Owners Don't Know This) ExpertsInMoney.co /. SPONSORED. On Medicare?...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Senate Democrats vote to raise debt ceiling after GOP relents on obstruction

Senate Democrats voted to raise the debt limit until 3 December on Thursday evening, after Republicans backed down and struck a deal to allow the vote to proceed.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans for playing political brinksmanship and risking default on the nation’s credit. “The solution is for Republicans to either join us in raising the debt limit or stay out of the way and let Democrats address the debt limit ourselves,” Mr Schumer said after the Senate invoked cloture and before the final vote.Mr McConnell and ten other Republicans voted to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

What Happens if the Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised?

Congress is facing a financial catastrophe, with no clear solution in sight. The debt ceiling must be increased or suspended soon, with U.S. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen warning lawmakers that the government will likely run out of money by Oct. 18, 2021, if the debt limit isn’t raised. Article continues...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bartlesvilleradio.com

PODCAST: Rep. Kevin Hern on Debt Ceiling, Baseball and COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

US Congressmen for Oklahoma Kevin Hern called in to Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast. In this month's edition, we discussed the debt ceiling, the disarray in the Democrat party with respect to the Infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills, his recent play in the congressional baseball game, and his support for a lawsuit against unconstitutional vaccine mandates.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
95.3 MNC

Senator Braun steadfast in not raising U.S. debt ceiling

The U.S. is poised to default on its debt this month unless Congress can raise the debt ceiling. Most Republicans are laying that responsibility solely on Democrats who have majorities in both chambers. Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) agrees with the GOP stance on the debt ceiling but adds that he is not voting to raise the debt ceiling on principle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Senate to Vote on Debt Ceiling Tomorrow

(Washington, DC) -- The clock is ticking to take action on the nation's debt ceiling. In two weeks, the government goes into default and can't pay its bills. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will call for a vote Wednesday to suspend the debt ceiling through December of next year. That means ten Republicans would have to agree, which is unlikely.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newstalkflorida.com

Schumer: Congress Must Raise Debt Ceiling This Week

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told his caucus Monday that Congress must pass a bill to raise the debt ceiling this week. “Let me be clear about the task ahead of us,” Schumer said. “We must get a bill to the President’s desk dealing with the debt limit by the end of the week. Period.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

