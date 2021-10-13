National “Move Over Day” is Saturday, and ADOT is joining with emergency responders statewide to increase awareness about the state’s “Move Over” law. The awareness efforts will include placing “Move Over” messages on overhead message boards. A recent study by the AAA Foundation found 1-in-4-adult drivers do not know about the “Move Over” law in their state. The law requires motorists to move over one lane, or slow down if it isn’t safe to change lanes, when driving by a vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of any roadway. Drivers can be fined $150 or more if they don’t comply.