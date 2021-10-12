Carpinteria Tennis Adapts to Windy Conditions, Beats Hueneme, 15-3

Spirit Week came to an end under the Friday night lights at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium, where the Warriors took the field against Citrus Coast League leader Nordhoff. Carpinteria has had a tough season on the football field, but the Warrior faithful showed up to support the team, celebrate the 2021 homecoming court, and show that “Warrior Spirit Never Dies.” The students on this year’s court embody the school’s spirit of great character, hard work and inspiring others. This year’s king and queen also represent Carpinteria’s sports values, Athletic Director Pat Cooney said, as senior volleyball standout Alex Zapata and defensive lineman for the football team Bryan Alpizar were crowned during the halftime ceremony.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO