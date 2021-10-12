Carpinteria Tennis Adapts to Windy Conditions, Beats Hueneme, 15-3
Practice in the wind proved beneficial for the Carpinteria in a 15-3 girls tennis win at Hueneme on a wind-swept Tuesday. "We were grateful we had windy conditions yesterday at practice that helped us today, although not initially," said coach Charles Bryant. "It is normally windy at Hueneme but today had a bit more of a bite to it. Any ball that was hit softly never came close to the destination it was intended."www.noozhawk.com
Comments / 0