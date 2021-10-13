CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Knocked Loose's Pulverizing New Visual EP 'A Tear in the Fabric of Life'

By text Eli Enis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolver has teamed with Knocked Loose for an exclusive vinyl variant of A Tear in the Fabric of Life on "translucent blood red" wax — limited to just 500 copies. Order yours before they're gone!. Knocked Loose are one of the biggest hardcore bands in the world right now, but...

