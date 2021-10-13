See Knocked Loose's Pulverizing New Visual EP 'A Tear in the Fabric of Life'

Upstart New York City artist Niko Brim has arrived with his latest EP, B4THETHRONE, featuring appearances from Rapsody, Domani, and more. B4THETHRONE showcases Niko Brim’s determination to fulfill a destiny he’s written for himself, to become a bona fide star in hip-hop. The budding rapper/producer distills his passion and turns it into bars, weaving together stories that culminate into his scheme for climbing the ranks. This is illustrated throughout his six-song offering, whether it’s his melodic crooning of “Girls in the East” or giving us bars on “Sunshowers” like “respect and repetition makes a reputation,” waxing poetic about growing pains. It’s clear Niko knows which way he wants to go and uses this offering as another tool to get there.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO