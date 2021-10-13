Texan charged in Baltimore with threatening vaccine advocate

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Texas man will have to appear in Baltimore to answer a charge of threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate for COVID-19 vaccines. Federal prosecutors say Scott Eli Harris of Aubrey, Texas, is charged with making a threat across state lines. The 51-year-old Harris was expected in federal court in Plano, Texas, on Wednesday, ahead of a first appearance in Baltimore, where he faces up to five years in prison if convicted. The indictment describes the victim only as “Dr. L.W.” It alleges that Harris crudely referred to the doctor as Chinese and said he couldn't wait for the shooting to start.

