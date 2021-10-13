FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

When you're shopping for groceries, you likely consider a few factors before putting an item in your cart, from how a product stacks up nutritionally to the price of the item you're thinking of purchasing. However, what you're less likely to consider is whether or not those products are safe enough to eat. Unfortunately, you might want to think twice about the safety of your favorite foods at the moment, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of over 10,000 pounds of meat products, many of which were used in popular snack foods. Read on to discover which products are being pulled from the market and what to do if you have them at home.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 HOURS AGO