Food Safety

FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

By CANDICE CHOI - Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt. U.S. regulators on Wednesday spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary targets are intended to help lower sodium intake. The Food and Drug Administration says a majority of it comes from packaged or restaurant foods -- not the salt added to meals at home. The agency says reductions have to be across the food supply so people can get used to eating less salt. It says it will keep issuing targets to gradually lower sodium intake over time.

news9.com

FDA Asking Food Manufacturers To Lower Sodium Content In Some Foods

The FDA is asking food manufacturers, chain restaurants and food service operators to cut back on the amount of sodium in their products. The administration created new guidelines for 163 categories of processed and packaged foods. The FDA says its goal is to reduce sodium in the average American's diet...
FOOD SAFETY
fox40jackson.com

How to maintain lower sodium intake

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week issued final guidance to the food industry for voluntarily reducing sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods. The agency's aim is to cut the average sodium intake by 12% – from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams a day – over the next 2 ½ years.
NUTRITION
wtaq.com

New FDA Sodium Guidelines Highlight Just How Salty Our Food Is

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Food and Drug Administration has released new guidelines for companies to voluntarily reduce the sodium content in their food. They're hoping to cut salt content in products across the grocery store by 12%. Lee Hyrkas is a Dietitian with Bellin Health and says the...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Sodium#Food Supply#Salt#Ap#French
KULR8

FDA-sodium.jpg

What's the deal with sodium? FDA releases new guidelines and new public guidance. The public is well-aware, by now, of the health-related diseases associated with high-fat, high-sodium processed foods -- but how concerned do we really need to be? The FDA is concerned enough to change their policies on sodium levels in food production.
FOOD SAFETY
Reuters

FDA sets new goal for lower salt in everyday American food

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is pushing to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in food ranging from packaged meats to cheese, trying to clamp down on a growing epidemic of preventable health issues that has plagued the country. In far-reaching...
FOOD SAFETY
AMA

AMA applauds FDA's new guidance to reduce sodium in U.S. food supply

"With an abundance of scientific evidence directly linking excessive sodium intake and heart disease, the AMA commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new guidance aimed at reducing the amount of sodium added to the nation's food supply, particularly in packaged, processed and restaurant foods. The new sodium reduction targets released today are a major step toward helping Americans limit the amount of sodium they consume.
FOOD SAFETY
meatpoultry.com

FDA releases sodium reduction recommendations

WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration issued a final guidance that provides voluntary short-term sodium reduction targets for 163 packaged and prepared foods. The targets were first published in draft form in 2016. The targets seek to decrease average sodium intake from approximately 3,400 mg to 3,000 mg per...
FOOD SAFETY
CNN

FDA lowers voluntary sodium guidelines, but not to recommended levels

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it will be lowering its targets for sodium content in processed, packaged, and prepared foods, but not to levels recommended for cutting the risk of heart attack and stroke. The guidance issued by the FDA concerns voluntary targets for foods...
U.S. POLITICS
Metro International

U.S. FDA recommends lower sodium in processed, packaged foods

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a recommendation for reduced salt in commercial food products, citing a growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions in the country. High sodium intake has long been linked to high blood pressure, which is a leading cause of heart attacks and...
U.S. POLITICS
Medscape News

New FDA Guidance Aims to Cut Sodium in Processed Foods

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued voluntary, short-term sodium reduction targets for food manufacturers, chain restaurants, and food service operators for processed, packaged, and prepared foods, with an eye toward reducing diet-related conditions such as heart disease and obesity. According to the FDA, more than 70% of...
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

What's really behind the 10.5% increase in meat prices this year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The average American consumes around 144 pounds of meat each year, but that may shift as staples like beef, pork, and chicken have become a lot more expensive over the past year. The latest consumer price index shows the cost of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs has risen 10.5% in the past year—17.6% for beef alone.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

Over 10,000 Pounds of Meat From This Company Are Being Recalled, USDA Says

When you're shopping for groceries, you likely consider a few factors before putting an item in your cart, from how a product stacks up nutritionally to the price of the item you're thinking of purchasing. However, what you're less likely to consider is whether or not those products are safe enough to eat. Unfortunately, you might want to think twice about the safety of your favorite foods at the moment, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of over 10,000 pounds of meat products, many of which were used in popular snack foods. Read on to discover which products are being pulled from the market and what to do if you have them at home.
AGRICULTURE

