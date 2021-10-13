CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Logan Scores the Game Winner for Rowan Women’s Soccer in Their Matchup Against William Paterson

By Kara Guno
Whit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, Jessica Logan was a part of the Rowan women’s soccer team that made it to the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) finals. But after a serious injury in 2019 and the unprecedented events of 2020, Logan learned to appreciate her time playing soccer more than ever. In 2021,...

thewhitonline.com

wucardinals.com

Women’s Soccer Continues Road Battle Against West Virginia State

Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (3-5-1, 2-4-1) continues their journey as road warriors when they head to Institute, West Virginia, to battle West Virginia State at 3 PM. It is the second straight road game for the Cardinals as they look to bounce back from a close road loss their last time out.
WHEELING, WV
Gonzaga Bulletin

Women's soccer team falls to BYU, losing their first conference game

On a beautiful night for soccer under the lights at Luger Field, the No. 16 Gonzaga women’s soccer team (10-2-1, 0-1-0 West Coast Conference) lost to BYU (6-3-1, 1-0-0 WCC) by a score of 6-1. In the process, BYU broke a program record eight game win streak for the Zags.
SOCCER
northernstar.info

Women’s soccer drops EMU game

DeKALB — The Huskies women’s soccer team was defeated by the Eastern Michigan University Eagles in a 2-1 victory on Sunday. The Huskies fought for the majority of the contest but were unable to close the game out and secure a victory. Head coach Julie Colhoff said the team needs to “show up” consistently to start seeing results.
DEKALB, IL
The Poly Post

CPP women’s soccer scores big win against rival Cal State LA

On Sept. 25, the CPP women’s soccer team went head-to-head with CSULA, scoring their fourth win this season. The Broncos utilized aggressive plays and strategic tactics to end the game with a final score of 4-2. The Broncos kicked off the game with a display of intensity as defender Elise...
CALIFORNIA STATE
gobadgers.ca

Mateo Puentes delivers game winner for Brock men's soccer team

Mateo Puentes scored the game-winning goal as the Brock men's soccer team defeated the Laurier Golden Hawks 3-2 under the lights at Alumni Field on Wednesday, Oct. 6. "It was an intense game. I saw the ball loop over and it landed perfectly, so I just slid it home," said Puentes, a first-year Business student from St. Catharines. "These three points are must-have marks to get into the playoffs."
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
gobadgers.ca

Appleton scores game winner to lift Brock women's soccer to first victory

Captain Lindsay Appleton scored her first Ontario University Athletics (OUA) goal to lift the Brock women's soccer team to its first win of the season in Windsor on Sunday, Oct. 3. Appleton, a third-year defender, saved her first university goal for an essential moment in her team's journey. "Winning this...
SOCCER
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary's Women's Soccer Drops High Scoring Affair at Bryant, 5-3

Smithfield, R.I. (October 3, 2021)—Mount St. Mary's saw its two-game win streak snapped by Bryant, 5-3, in a high scoring affair on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Mount sees its record fall to 4-8-0 overall and 2-2-0 in the Northeast Conference. The Mount had a perfect beginning, scoring just...
SOCCER
bellarmine.edu

Buse scores pair of goals as women's soccer blanks Jacksonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior midfielder Sarah Buse scored twice in the first half and the Bellarmine University women's soccer team largely cruised from there in a 2-0 win over Jacksonville on Sunday in ASUN action at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Senior midfielder Grady Clark collected an assist for Bellarmine (3-4-5,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
insidenu.com

Women’s soccer: Four game unbeaten streak restores postseason hopes

Just two and a half weeks ago, the Northwestern women’s soccer team (7-4-1, 3-1-1 B1G) came off their first conference loss to Iowa amidst an intimidating road trip to kick-off Big Ten play. Now, halfway through conference competition, the Wildcats are tied with Michigan State for third place in the Big Ten having not dropped a contest since.
SOCCER
gwsports.com

Women's Soccer Drops Road Test Against Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. - George Washington was held off the scoresheet on Sunday, falling 4-0 in their road contest against Saint Louis. The Colonials battled hard in the first 45 minutes, but Saint Louis' offense could not be contained in the second half, scoring four straight to help lead them to the A-10 victory.
SOCCER
merrimackathletics.com

Men's Soccer Drops Conference Matchup Against Fairleigh Dickinson

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – The Merrimack College men's soccer team suffered its first Northeast Conference (NEC) loss of the season on Sunday afternoon against Fairleigh Dickinson University in overtime. Frantz Pierrot scored the lone Warrior goal on a penalty kick in the 30th minute of play. The Basics. Score:. Merrimack...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

Eight Rams score as women’s soccer routs Fisher

Suffolk women’s soccer earned their sixth win of the season Thursday when they dominated Fisher College in an 8-0 win. “Phenomenal across the board,” said head coach Ashley Van Vechten. “Really, really pleased with the effort that we showed. Our intensity was there; the focus was there.”. The Rams started...
BOSTON, MA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Women's Soccer team fights to the bitter end against Santa Clara

On family and alumni weekend, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-3-0, 1-2-0 West Coast Conference) lost to conference rivals and the defending national champions Santa Clara Broncos (6-4-2, 3-0 WCC). Despite the loss, the game was a physical and hard fought match from start to finish; the teams put on a show for present and former students.
SOCCER
dclabor.org

Women’s soccer players score major wins

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) canceled its matches last weekend in response to pressure from the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA) amid reports in which several coaches were accused of abusing players. "Players are speaking up," tweeted the NWSLPA. "We are taking our power back." Professional women’s soccer players said they had simply had enough: one head coach in their league had finally been fired last week, accused of coercing a player on his team into sex. His dismissal came two days after Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired; he’d been accused of subjecting players to “a torrent of threats, criticism and personal insults.” And by Friday night, league commissioner Lisa Baird had resigned. The players association demanded the league undertake an independent investigation into the allegations of abuse, and suspend any staff member who violated or failed to report a violation of their anti-harassment policy. The NWSLPA also set up an anonymous hotline for players to report abuse and is offering psychiatric assistance for current, former or future players.
SOCCER
mercyhurst.edu

Women’s soccer pulls out a win against IUP

The Mercyhurst women’s soccer team played Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) on Oct. 2. The Lakers were victorious over the Crimson Hawks with a final score of 3-1. The match was the first between the two teams since Nov. 6 of 2019, where the Lakers defeated the Crimson Hawks with a final score of 5-0.
ERIE, PA
aicyellowjackets.com

Women's soccer drops heartbreaker in overtime against St Anselm

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts – The American International women's soccer team fell 3-2 in overtime to Northeast-10 Conference foe Saint Anselm College on Saturday, October 9 in Northeast 10 action. FAST FACTS:. FINAL SCORE: St Anselm 3, AIC 2. RECORDS: St. Anselm moves to 6-3-1 (4-3-1 NE10), AIC moves to 4-4-1 overall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

