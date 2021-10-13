CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 BMW i4 M50 First Drive: The Ultimate Electric Driving Machine?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW is known far and wide as the maker of great-driving sedans. Whether or not the predicate of the previous sentence is always true ain't the point; the reputation didn't come out of the blue. The original 1960s and '70s 2002 shocked Americans (and especially American auto journos) by dint of its incredible handling. The E30 generation of the 3 Series was the yuppy's whip du jour during the Reagan era. It was the car one aspired to, if Patrick Bateman were a car, and so forth—know what I'm saying? Then the M cars got better and better and the legend only grew. Driving a BMW meant you owned the Ultimate Driving Machine. 'Nuff said. But what about an electric BMW 3 Series? Starting early next year you'll be able to purchase the i4 sedan, a fully electrified version of BMW's 4 Series Gran Coupe (which is essentially a swoopy roof 3 Series). The question is: Should you?

