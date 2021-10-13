CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Images of Nature in the Fall in Western Montana

By Steve Fullerton
 5 days ago
This week, Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal noticed some flocks of American Crows in the Lolo area of western Montana. You'll notice a photo of a raven above, often mistaken for a crow. Both are black, but ravens are larger and often travel in pairs, while crows flock together. Bob saw about 40 crows in the air, which is part of their migration behavior. They start gathering together in August and are on their way south.

