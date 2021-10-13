CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Far Cry 6’ is one of 10 games that demand your immediate attention

By Adam Guetti
thebrag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe review plenty of brand new games for PS5, Xbox and Switch like Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, Tales of Arise and Death Stranding Director’s Cut. We’re currently in the middle of one of video games’ busiest periods of the entire year. As a result, keeping track of what’s worth your hard-earned dollars can be a difficult process. To help keep you in the loop we’ve rounded up 10 of the most notable, starting with Far Cry 6.

thebrag.com

Comments / 0

Gamerheadquarters

Far Cry 6 Review

"Paradise of Destruction" This is most certainly by far the largest Far Cry experience we’ve ever had. The paradise location of Yara is massive in terms of scale and in the quantity of activities that are available for you to take part in. It’s rather crazy actually, just how much you can do and it does feel endless. Alongside this expansion of content, there is a deeper narrative present as well.
Game Informer Online

Ranking Every Far Cry Game

Here are all the Far Cry games, from worst to best. Far Cry Vengeance (Wii – 2006) The only critically reviled game of the bunch, Vengeance was a Wii-exclusive remake of Far Cry: Instincts, and it just wasn't good at all. Like a number of Wii ports of other console games, Vengeance had interesting controls, but ugly visuals and dumb A.I. resulted in what's far and away the worst way to play Far Cry.
sirusgaming.com

Far Cry 6 – Review

Liberating an entire nation from a tyrant takes sacrifice, but in Far Cry 6, there’s no shame in having fun while at it. For this review, we’ll be taking a look at another Ubisoft original that gives you all the toys and freedom to take down a dictator with as much pleasure on the way as possible.
PC Gamer

Here's when Far Cry 6 unlocks in your time zone

When does Far Cry 6 unlock on PC? Another big bad has taken control of a predictably beautiful landscape in Ubisoft's open-world series, and that means we've got weapons and vehicles to pilfer, question marks to tick off, and another unsavoury type with a lesson to learn. In Far Cry...
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
eteknix.com

Noblechairs Partner With Ubisoft for the Far Cry 6 Gaming Chair

Noblechairs has announced a partnership with Ubisoft for the creation of the Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair. – Sit down, and step into the shoes of Dani Rojas as you fight to take your nation back to its former glory. The Far Cry 6 chair gives the nod to Dani Rojas and their love for the Las Guerrillas baseball team with alternate in-game artwork.
Gamespot

History Of Far Cry

Far Cry had humble beginnings. It started life as a tech demo made by then-unknown developer Crytek and, over time, managed to become one of Ubisoft's tentpole franchises. In this video we chart the history of the franchise, from the 2004 PC hit that laid the groundwork of the franchise, through to Far Cry 2's divisive malaria mechanic, Far Cry 3's outstanding villain, Far Cry 4's traversal, and the politics of Far Cry 5, coming all the way up to 2021's Far Cry 6. Of course, we spend time discussing the infamous Uwe Boll movie, as well as the iconic villains that helped shape the series to what it's known best for today.
GamesRadar+

Far Cry 6 could be teasing a brand new Far Cry game

A teaser within Far Cry 6 could be pointing towards a brand new Far Cry game. That's what a new video from noted Ubisoft content creator JorRaptor reckons, at least. In the very brief video, the player approaches two QR codes in Far Cry 6, and scans them using their in-game smartphone, which causes a very brief trailer to pop up teasing what looks like multiple players, tigers, and more. Could this actually be a multiplayer Far Cry game?
NME

‘Far Cry 6’ review: this game sparks joy, but little else

Far Cry 6 has ended up with rather a lot on its shoulders, hasn’t it? A controversy about whether the game is or isn’t political – every piece of art is political, obviously – and then the promises of telling a story that will try to be sensitive and thoughtful means there’s a frisson of excitement here: will this be the Far Cry that manages to tell a mature story?
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: How to Save Your Progress

Far Cry 6 utilizes an autosave system like most games these days, but it doesn’t always work as intended. Sometimes the game won’t keep track of military bases or ambushes that you’ve completed, and you can find yourself losing a small chunk of progress if you exit the game sometimes. Unfortunately, there is no way to manually save your game in Far Cry 6, but there are a few workarounds you can use to force the game to autosave and mark your progress. Here’s how to save your game in Far Cry 6.
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: The best Resolver weapons for your arsenal

More makeshift contraptions are available for the freedom fighters of Libertad. That’s because you can acquire Resolver weapons, homemade firearms with lots of quirky uses. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you with the best Resolver weapons for your arsenal. Note: For more information, check out our Far...
Wired

How the Team Behind Far Cry 6 Finished a Game in Lockdown

In March 2020, game creators at Ubisoft’s Toronto studio had just finished wrapping up the “primo moments” of Far Cry 6’s scenes with Breaking Bad’s villain Giancarlo Esposito and Coco’s young dreamer Anthony Gonzalez when Covid-19 became very real, very quickly. The borders between the US and Canada were about to shut down, and the team was anxious to bag the footage they needed before getting the American actors safely and quickly on a plane back home.
IGN

Game Scoop! 646: Far Cry 6 & Metroid Dread Review Discussions

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Konami, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
SVG

Far Cry 6's Brutal Mini-Game Is Turning Heads

Just before the release of "Far Cry 6," fans discovered that Ubisoft's latest sequel includes a controversial mini-game that pits chickens against each other in "Tekken"-esque matches. It's a surprisingly well thought-out cockfighting game that hits the same beats as its more humanoid counterparts. However, some people feel that the game as a whole is in bad taste.
VentureBeat

Far Cry 6 is gaming’s processed food

The processed-food industry and gaming industry have a lot in common. They are both extremely secretive, and they both use the science of brain chemistry to drive the design of their products. And that leads us to salty, sugary snacks that never quite satisfy but that we cannot stop eating. And it also leads to games like Far Cry 6 that we cannot stop playing.
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How To Holster Your Weapon

The time has come for you to play your part in the Yaran revolution! Ubisoft‘s Far Cry 6 is now available, and while it is always fun to shoot soldiers or experience the island life, there are just some instances where you are better off keeping calm than brandishing your weapons. If you have been wondering about how to holster your weapon in Far Cry 6, you are in the right spot.
GamesRadar+

Far Cry 6 length explained, and how long it takes to finish the game

If you're wondering about the Far Cry 6 length and how long it will take to beat, then we've been playing it can can fill you on on how long it takes to finish. It's a loaded question to some extent because in a game with fishing, hunting, racing, treasure hunts, challenges and loads more - on top of a main mission, and numerous side missions - there's a how long's a piece of string vibe to definitively categorizing how long the Far Cry 6 length actually is. But we're going to try anyway, so here we go...
gamerevolution.com

Far Cry 6 Day One Patch: Today, October 7

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 is out now, which, inevitably, means there’s a launch day update to download and install. The Far Cry 6 day one patch applies to the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game; as one of the benefits of Google Stadia cloud streaming, Stadia users needn’t worry about updates. Here’s the latest on the FC6 day one update available starting today, October 7, 2021.
Comments / 0

