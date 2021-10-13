Joe John Hluchanek, passed away Oct. 9 at the age of 88. He was born in Holman Oct. 7, 1933 to John J. Hluchanek and Frances (Hajovsky) Hluchanek. He attended Holman, La Grange and Columbus Schools and graduated in 1952 from Columbus High School. He attended further studies at Texas A&M, for Business Management Classes. He was a member of the unbeaten and untied 1950 Regional Champion Columbus High School Football team, which was as far as a team could advance in the state at that time. The late Bill Hartley coached him.