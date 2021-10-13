CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, TX

MCMAHAN

Colorado County Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarie Martin Hinton McMahan passed from this life on Sept. 22. She was born June 4, 1929 in Columbus, the fifth child born to W.B. and Bettie (Lawrence) Martin. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1946, and completed beauty school in Houston in 1947. She married Robert (Bob) Hinton in May 1950 and they had a daughter, Betty, and a son, Robert Hinton, Jr. She worked as a hairdresser for almost 30 years, then went back to school and became a travel agent for the next 23 years. She also attended clown school in 1997 and served in rest homes and children’s hospitals for 10 years, bringing smiles to the sick.

