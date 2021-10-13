CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

By Corey Irwin
 5 days ago
Paul McCartney still hopes to complete “Now and Then,” an unfinished Beatles song originally written by John Lennon. As The New Yorker notes, after Lennon’s death “[Yoko] Ono gave the surviving [Beatles] members demos that he’d recorded at home.” McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr would work to complete three of those tracks. Two - "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love” - were finished and included in the band’s Anthology series. The third song, “Now and Then,” was abandoned.

Classic Rock Q107

Paul McCartney’s Deal With John Lennon Kept George Harrison ‘Out’

Paul McCartney reflected on what he’d taken from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, saying it offered him a new perspective on John Lennon. The three-part work is built from material recorded as the band worked on its final studio project before splitting in 1970. George Harrison temporarily quit during the sessions, as his frustration about being overlooked as a songwriter boiled over. The moments are detailed in the documentary.
Outsider.com

Paul McCartney Sets Record Straight on How The Beatles Ended

The Beatles are synonymous with rock and roll, gritty originality and pushing major boundaries. During a period in history where the world changed in a big way, the band gave credence to a new line of thought. The Vietnam War coupled with women’s liberation and the civil rights movement created a space for their forward-thinking music.
Popculture

Paul McCartney Clarifies Who Really Broke up the Beatles

Although the Beatles broke up over 50 years ago, the Fab Four's decision to go their four separate ways remains one of the most debated topics in rock history. In a new interview this weekend, Paul McCartney weighed in on the situation again, clarifying that it was John Lennon who instigated the break-up. Although Lennon privately told McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr he planned to leave the group in September 1969, the general public didn't know it was all over until McCartney announced he was no longer recording with the band in April 1970.
Loudwire

Paul McCartney Explains Who ‘Instigated’ The Beatles’ Break Up

The Beatles broke up over five decades ago, but Sir Paul McCartney has come forward and explained who "instigated" the end of the band — John Lennon. On April 10, 1970, McCartney released some statements to the press, dubbed a "self-interview," which alluded to a Beatles hiatus. "Personal differences, business differences, musical differences, but most of all because I have a better time with my family. Temporary or permanent? I don’t really know," he said [via History.com].
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Beatles, ‘Let It Be Special Edition (Super Deluxe)': Album Review

Even if you don't know anything about Let It Be's messy history, one listen to the Beatles' penultimately recorded, last-released album reveals that something just isn't right with the once-fab band. The abbreviated nature of some of the songs, the tossed-off casualness of others – this doesn't sound much like the group behind the meticulously assembled Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and the separate-but-still-together White Album.
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Speaks Candidly About The Beatles’ Breakup

It’s been over 50 years since The Beatles called it a day, but the circumstances of their time as a band — and its end — remain deeply compelling to many people in 2021. That includes a high-profile miniseries from director Peter Jackson focusing on the end of the Fab Four’s time as a band, Get Back — but it’s not alone. And in a recent interview, Paul McCartney has opted to address a longstanding misconception about the end of the band — namely, that he was responsible for the breakup of The Beatles.
Variety

Giles Martin on Remixing and Expanding the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ — and What the Future Holds for Their Deluxe Editions

Giles Martin just couldn’t let “Let It Be” be — even though, as he has with each of the deluxe Beatles packages he’s worked on, he challenged himself to make sure a fresh mix and expanded boxed set had a raison d’etre. In this case, giving a more unified sound to a 1970 album that was all over the map in its original incarnation was reason enough to submit it to a remix. But above and beyond that, what Beatles fan hasn’t yearned to get high-quality versions of the famous outtakes — whether it was an hour-and-a-half’s worth or 52...
Variety

Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones: A History of Their Legendary Rivalry

Thanks to recent remarks by Paul McCartney in the New Yorker, maybe we now can all finally agree that a rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones was — and is! — a real thing, as opposed to just a fan construct. It may never have risen to actual Dodgers/Giants intensity, and sometimes the discharges from both camps have seemed much more jocular than honestly jealous or indignant. But was McCartney joking when he described the Stones as “a blues cover band” and added that “our net was cast a bit wider than theirs”? No — he was asked...
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
