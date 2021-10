You are world leading media personality, model and a brand ambassador. How do you manage such a remarkable multi-dimensional lifestyle?. Wow, thank you for that intro! If you say it like that, I might even wonder myself!! In all seriousness, I can manage this crazy lifestyle because I’m simply just taking it one day at a time. It all just happens. I’m definitely living and learning in the moment. What I love about my career is that you will never know what tomorrow will bring to you. You mightbook a modeling campaign for a well-known brand and have to take a last minute flight to get to your location. Or you might get invited to be a brand ambassador at an important event that following weekend. So I definitely have to be prepared and have my “working game face” on all the time! For me, working, shooting, and collaborating with different brands are a huge passion of mine. So working definitely doesn’t feel like work and more like fun. Enjoying yourself in the process is definitely how I maintain this multi-dimensional lifestyle.

