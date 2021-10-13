CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHIB Soars to 11th Place on CoinGecko, Bitcoin Targets $80,000, Ripple to Invest $44 Million into Solar Energy Projects: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Cover picture for the articleU.Today has summarized the top five most compelling crypto news stories over the past day. SHIB becomes 11th place coin, gets more mentions on Twitter than other cryptos. As per data provided by CoinGecko, Shiba Inu has soared to 11th place on its cryptocurrency market cap scale, catching up with Dogecoin, which holds 10th place. The market cap of SHIB currently totals $14,587,449,142, while Dogecoin's market capitalization stands at $29,801,238,979. At the same time, Shiba Inu’s popularity on Twitter is skyrocketing. According to a tweet by CoinTrendz, the meme cryptocurrency has become more mentionable on Twitter than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, ADA and the other top 10 altcoins.

Benzinga

Crypto Market Analyst Says Dogecoin Could Rally 1K% In The Coming Months

Justin Bennet, a crypto market analyst with 78,000 Twitter followers, says Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may soon begin a 500-1000% rally. What Happened: Bennet says Dogecoin is now consolidating and if the crypto is able to reclaim the $0.24 level, it may result in a multi-month price surge. “If this breaks higher, targets like $0.32, $0.42, and $0.57 are well within reach,” Bennet indicated. “However, keep in mind that a daily close above the upper trend line near $0.245 is required to confirm the breakout.”
u.today

Barry Silbert on Converting GBTC Into ETF: "Stay Tuned"

Barry Silbert, CEO of Digital Currency Group, urged his followers to “stay tuned” in response to a tweet about potentially converting its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into a physically-backed exchange-traded fund. ProShares’s Bitcoin futures ETF is set to start trading on Monday after it was greenlit by the U.S. Securities and...
u.today

Elon Musk Laughs at Dogecoin-Hating Bitcoin Maxis

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seemingly picked sides in the recent debate between fellow billionaire Mark Cuban and a group of Bitcoiners. The entrepreneur responded with the cry-laughing emoji to a tweet that praises the “Shark Tank” host for defending Dogecoin against “Bitcoin maxi vipers.”. As reported by U.Today, Cuban...
u.today

Bitcoin Price Prints Highest Weekly Close in History

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Will Significantly Underperform Altcoin Market As New Crypto Price Era Unfolds: Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead

The founder and chief executive officer of Pantera Capital says that investors can expect altcoins to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in the long term. In a recent edition of Pantera’s Blockchain Letter, the head of the digital asset management firm outlines Dan Morehead’s key quotes from the SALT 2021 conference in New York. During the conference, Morehead said that even though his company has greatly profited from BTC, he emphasized that most future crypto gains will come from altcoin investments.
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 15 October

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more. Bitcoin price jumped this week after a shift in sentiment on Thursday when global equities went back in the green and investors favored riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Ethereum and Bitcoin broke through a few critical bearish elements, while XRP seems not to be enjoying the favorable tailwind in global markets.
