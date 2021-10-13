SHIB Soars to 11th Place on CoinGecko, Bitcoin Targets $80,000, Ripple to Invest $44 Million into Solar Energy Projects: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has summarized the top five most compelling crypto news stories over the past day. SHIB becomes 11th place coin, gets more mentions on Twitter than other cryptos. As per data provided by CoinGecko, Shiba Inu has soared to 11th place on its cryptocurrency market cap scale, catching up with Dogecoin, which holds 10th place. The market cap of SHIB currently totals $14,587,449,142, while Dogecoin's market capitalization stands at $29,801,238,979. At the same time, Shiba Inu’s popularity on Twitter is skyrocketing. According to a tweet by CoinTrendz, the meme cryptocurrency has become more mentionable on Twitter than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, ADA and the other top 10 altcoins.