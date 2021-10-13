Jack Harmon Family

View more in
Knoxville, TN
Jan. 6 committee to move forward with Steve Bannon contempt charges
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will vote Tuesday evening on whether to advance an effort to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with its investigation. If the vote passes — and it is expected...
FBI searches NYC, DC properties in probe of Russian oligarch with ties to Kremlin
The FBI on Tuesday searched properties in New York City and Washington, D.C., as part of an investigation into Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.
Haiti gang seeks $1 million per person for kidnapped missionaries
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A Haitian gang that kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries is asking for $17 million -- or $1 million each -- to release them, according to a top Haitian official. Justice Minister Liszt Quitel told Reuters that talks were underway with kidnappers to seek...
Federal grand jury indicts Nebraska GOP lawmaker
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) for allegedly concealing information and making false statements to authorities investigating illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign. Fortenberry has been charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal...
N.Korea confirms submarine launch of ballistic missile
SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea said it had test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported on Wednesday, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test. South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired...
Would-be jurors sound off about defendants in Ahmaud Arbery case
Philadelphia subway riders witnessed rape but did nothing, police say
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The rape of a woman aboard a Philadelphia subway witnessed by as many as 10 passengers, some of whom appeared to film the attack, could have been stopped quickly if one had called 911, police said on Tuesday. The woman was raped shortly after 9 p.m....
Facebook to pay up to $14.25 mln to settle U.S. employment discrimination claims
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) has agreed to pay up to $14.25 million to settle civil claims by the U.S. government that the social media company discriminated against American workers and violated federal recruitment rules, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The two related settlements were announced by...
New FDA proposal would make hearing aids more affordable
Millions of Americans need but can't afford a hearing aid. Now, the FDA is moving to make affordable, over-the-counter aids available in the U.S. Jon LaPook reports.
Kourtney Kardashian's relationship history: Scott Disick to Travis Barker
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum Kourtney Kardashian is getting hitched. The 42-year-old socialite is engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who she was linked to as early as December 2020. The two confirmed their relationship in February of this year. Having spent a great deal of her life in...
