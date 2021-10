Save yourself a trip. You need not endure the hassle of a days-long road trip. The Texas Gulf Coast is not a mere hop, skip and jump from your home. Instead, take the short journey to any of the large drinking water reservoirs in (or near) our municipality. You're going in search of freshwater pelicans, not the saltwater variety. October is an excellent time in which to go in search of white pelicans.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO