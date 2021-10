Have you ever driven down a road you have driven down a million times before and then one day you recognize something new? Then you find yourself asking, “Has that always been there?” You ask your car mate, and they reply, “Yup, you’ve never noticed that before?” You scratch your head and wonder how have you missed it all this time? The next time you are on the road, there it is, it has entered your awareness and once you see it you cannot unsee it, your awareness has been forever changed.

