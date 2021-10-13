CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Suspicious-Looking Box at Oregon Library Turns Out Hilarious

By Woody
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the things someone might leave at a library, who would expect a box of books? Can't be that simple, right? Ha! That's just what happened when a "suspicious-looking" styrofoam box was left at a library in the little town of Sisters, OR. The cops were called, then the bomb squad arrived...once they got the box x-rayed, they could see it was just a box of books...you know...for the library. Better safe than sorry, I reckon. Full story from KTVZ News Channel 21 HERE.

keyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

Neighbors Are Helping Neighbors With The Help of The Nextdoor App

Are you a fan of the app Nextdoor? Are you even familiar with it?. Nextdoor is very useful to neighbors. It's a wonderful way to stay connected with what's happening on your neighborhood. Whether it's a problem, something new, yard sale, vaccination map, whatever, the app is incredibly helpful in staying connected to your neighborhood and others.
CELL PHONES
98.3 The KEY

The World’s Coolest Bed & Breakfast Is Right Here In Idaho

Two-way mirrors, secret rooms behind bookshelves, lava hot springs and more... Just a four hour drive from Boise!. This is pretty cool! If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, you should check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, about four hours away from the Treasure Valley. I first found out about Lions Gate Manor by seeing these cool photos on Instagram.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The KEY

Tri Cities Peeps: What are These & How Do We Get Rid of Them?

Not sure what they are, but THEY ARE UGLY! A neighbor of mine has them all over her porch. And, she's not the only one. Denise inquired on a social media app. and, I am hooked. I have some things or visitors on my property that appear to be slugs. Maybe snails. I leave them alone and hope that they'll eventually find their way. They hang out on a wall of my home where I have my bird feeder. Is there a connection?
TRI-CITIES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sisters, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Sisters, OR
Local
Oregon Government
98.3 The KEY

The Legend of The Baby Graves Near Benton City [VIDEO]

Between Prosser and Benton City is an area called the Baby Graves, in the Horse Heaven Hills Cemetery. Over the years many stories have come out of the Baby Graves. It has been the spot for high schoolers' Friday night beer parties, and legend has it that one of the farmers who used to own the land would run the underage drinkers off with a shotgun.
BENTON CITY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Billionaires#Guns#Ktvz News Channel 21#Mcdonald
98.3 The KEY

How to Get Fresh Cut or Grow Dahlias This Spring

We've been doing some serious landscaping around our house, and now we find ourselves with extra room for plants and flowers. We love our Zinnias and our Delphinium, but I'm thinking we could use some Dahlias!. There's a place in Kennewick called Columbia River Dahlias at 3807 South Cascade Street....
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pet Costume Contests You Can Enter with Just a Photo

As long as you're going to humiliate your pet with that Halloween costume you're so excited about, you might as well give them a chance to win some awesome treats and maybe even money! Prosser Animal Hospital will be holding its second annual Halloween costume contest. Submit your photo and the winners will be announced on Saturday, October 30th so you can have your basket of goodies on Halloween day. Details below.
PROSSER, WA
98.3 The KEY

3 Haunted Houses Sure to Terrify you in Eastern Washington

It's the spooky season which means people are carving pumpkins, stockpiling candy, making their costumes, and of course checking out haunted houses! I made sure to do some spooky research to see where you can go check out haunted houses in Eastern Washington. Remember no matter how terrified you get...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
98.3 The KEY

Old Richland Hotel Targeted Next For “Mini” Apartments

Another Richland Hotel is being targeted for potential conversion into "mini" apartments. The newest project could provide some gorgeous views along the Columbia River and Howard Amon Park. The old Shilo inn which is currently the Riverfront Hotel is now earmarked for a potential renovation into "mini-apartments" according to an...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

If You See Money On Your Car, Call Kennewick Police

You've just come out of the Columbia Center Mall and you see some cash on your windshield. Your first reaction is to grab it but it might not be a good idea. I saw a posting on a Facebook page out of Kalispell Montana where police were warning drivers about this particular trick that could put you in danger.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Affordable Pet Pedicures Offered at 3 Tri-Cities Locations

Why make a full-blown appointment for your pet to have his or her nails trimmed? Leave the vet appointments for the big deals. Today, your cat or dog can get a pedicure just like we get at the nail salon. If you notice that your cat's or dog's nails need to be trimmed, bring them to one of three locations of The Nail Place.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Crumbl Cookie Announces Upcoming 3rd Location In Pasco!

Have you been to Crumbl Cookie in Richland or Kennewick yet? My wife and I are hooked on their yummy creations and now a new location has officially been announced for Pasco. The first location for Crumbl Cookie is in the Queensgate area in Vintner Square in Richland and they recently opened another location on Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Best Decorated Haunted Yards in Tri-Cities (So Far)

We asked listeners on our radio station's Facebook page where the best haunted decorated yards are in the Tri-Cities. I don't even know where people store all of these decorations all year long! Some of these are pretty intense. One suggestion is 1019 Elm Street in Richland, the commenter said...
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Freeze is Coming, Prepare Your Gardens Now

This is the second freeze warning I have seen for the Yakima Valley and beyond, still not waking up to frozen car windows, but I know it's on the way. Our first snow in the mountains took place this weekend and if you're curious when we're having our first in town CLICK HERE.
GARDENING
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy