Protests

Neo-fascists exploit 'no-vax' rage, posing dilemma for Italy

By FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROME (AP) — Italy is wrestling with how to deal with a neo-fascist party that has violently exploited anger over the government's anti-COVID restrictions. After a mob of protesters destroyed a union headquarters in Rome, security officials on Wednesday were mapping out new strategies to prevent more violence this weekend. On Friday, Italy is expanding the use of its Green Pass, which shows a person's vaccination status, to make it mandatory for employees who want to enter their offices. Unions back that as a way to make workplaces safe. On Saturday, Rome will see two marches — one to denounce the violence incited by leaders of the extreme-right Forza Nuova party and another to protest the Green Pass requirement to enter workplaces.

The Associated Press

Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

ROME (AP) — Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy’s most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head of...
PROTESTS
Winchester News Gazette

Scuffles break during anti-fascist demo in Greece

Scuffles between anti-fascist protesters and police broke out Saturday during a demonstration marking a year since the far-right party Golden Dawn was ruled a criminal organization. (Oct. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7cfdec1ca26949d484e167993065dde9.
PROTESTS
wsau.com

Pressure mounts in Italy to dissolve neo-fascist group after riots

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s government was under growing pressure on Monday to dissolve the Forza Nuova neo-fascist group involved in violent weekend protests against a government drive to make the COVID-19 “Green Pass” mandatory for all workers. Since its foundation in 1997, Forza Nuova has repeatedly been accused of using...
PROTESTS
evalleytimes.com

Anti-Violence Vaccine and Rejection of Neo-Fascist Demonstrations in Italy

After the aggression demonstrations Green Pass protests last Saturday in Rome, Milan and other cities in ItalyPolice arrested 12 people on Sunday, including in the Italian capital (another in Milan and 57 reported). Two leaders of the far-right Forza Nua Considered relevant and / or responsible for the organization of this march Flew “correspondence bombs”(Basic explosion), stones and other objects against police and public buildings.
PROTESTS
Vice

Fascist Leaders Arrested After Anti-Vax Mob Storms Hospital in Rome

Pressure is growing in Italy for the government to ban the neofascist Forza Nuova (New Force) party, after the far-right group played a major role in violent anti-vax protests in Rome over the weekend in which mobs stormed a hospital emergency department and a trade union headquarters. Italian police said...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Left-wing protestors take to the streets of Italy in anti-fascist rally after far-right mob tried to storm Parliament in anger at new Covid pass

Anti-fascist demonstrators today marched in Rome after last week's protest against the Italian Green Pass was hijacked by members of an extreme right party who tried to force their way into Parliament. Left-wing former Italian Prime Minister Massimo D'Alema and populist Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte took part in...
PROTESTS
froggyweb.com

Italy’s unions rally against neo-fascist groups after violent protests

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s biggest workers’ unions rallied in Rome on Saturday and called on the government to dissolve the neo-fascist groups involved in last weekend’s violent protests against the COVID-19 health pass. Last week, police arrested 12 people, including leaders of the extreme right-wing group Forza Nuova, after thousands...
PROTESTS
