Oregon State

Suspicious-Looking Box at Oregon Library Turns Out Hilarious

By Woody
NEWStalk 870
NEWStalk 870
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the things someone might leave at a library, who would expect a box of books? Can't be that simple, right? Ha! That's just what happened when a "suspicious-looking" styrofoam box was left at a library in the little town of Sisters, OR. The cops were called, then the bomb squad arrived...once they got the box x-rayed, they could see it was just a box of books...you know...for the library. Better safe than sorry, I reckon. Full story from KTVZ News Channel 21 HERE.

