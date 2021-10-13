Suspicious-Looking Box at Oregon Library Turns Out Hilarious

They say that laying a double yolked egg is one in one thousand odds, so what would a hen that lays five eggs with double yolks? I am not really sure, but I have found one! My chickens started laying their first batches of eggs this summer and everything was going as planned. They all seemed to be doing well and laying perfectly on schedule. It wasn't until they had been laying consistently for about a month I noticed something was different. One of the hens seemed to be laying larger eggs than the rest and by larger I mean quite a bit larger.

ANIMALS ・ 12 HOURS AGO