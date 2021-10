With two days remaining until the Nashville Predators kick off their season against the Seattle Kraken, the team is getting their final roster in order. The Preds have chosen the 23 players who will represent the team on opening night. The most notable name is Philip Tomasino. The Preds’ 2019 first-round pick has earned an everyday spot after an impressive offseason which included a dominant performance at the Prospects Showcase in Tampa. The one notable absence is Mathieu Olivier, who will start the season on injured reserve after an injury late in camp.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO