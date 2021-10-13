Suspicious-Looking Box at Oregon Library Turns Out Hilarious

It seems as though this Halloween might just be one for the books, everyone is really going above and beyond and going all out. The yards are decorated to the very extreme and people are getting very extravagant with their costumes. One thing that will be worth checking out will be the celebration out in Benton City. They ALWAYS go above and beyond but this year there seems to be more people planning on coming out.

BENTON CITY, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO