CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Read the Wednesday Edition of the Shout and Roar Blog

virginiasports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for clicking on the Shout & Roar blog. Our purpose here is to give you a one-stop location to catch up on news about the Hoos from across the internet. We will publish new editions at 10 a.m. most weekday mornings, so please check VirginiaSports.com for new content.

virginiasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
quartersnacks.com

No Time To Blog

Feels kinda crazy starting a QS update without a picture of Keith… Was tempted to use some of Pat Steiner’s modern art masterpieces this week, but we have a whole year-end content season for that! ;) Jawn Gardner leads the charge on an important message with a nine-minute documentary about...
SPORTS
Bwog

Happy Birthday, Roar-ee!

Before drinking your fill at homecoming, remember who this weekend is really about…. On a crisp fall day in the year 2005, a beautiful baby lion was born. Whether he is cheering on the football team, grooving along with the dance team at the basketball games, or just strolling down college walk, Roar-ee has always made his presence known across campus.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Red Stars#The Shout Roar#Virginiasports Com#Uvawomenssoccer
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

All Elite Wrestling has signed some big names over the last few months, and you never know when another talented wrestler might join the roster. Now AEW has confirmed that Lee Moriarty has officially signed with the company. Lee Moriarty faced off against Bobby Fish on the Buy In special...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former champion in WWE set to make New Japan Pro Wrestling debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Buddy Matthews, formally known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, will make his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling on November 13. New Japan released a promo vignette that revealed the news. Matthews is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He was...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Loses WWE Women’s Tag Team Title While Traveling

One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley, took to Twitter earlier today hoping to spread the word that her luggage has gone missing. Among the lost items is the Women’s Tag Team Title belt that Rhea travels with for press and appearances. “*LOST GEAR BAG* My...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Sky win their 1st WNBA title, rallying for an 80-74 victory in Game 4 at Wintrust Arena

In what seemed like a pipe dream heading into the postseason, the Chicago Sky completed their miracle run with an 80-74 comeback win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday for the franchise’s first WNBA title. The Sky — who trailed by 11 in the fourth quarter — also set a WNBA record for most wins in one postseason with eight. Candace Parker’s 3-pointer with 1:57 to play tied the score at 72, and ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Bruins Will Wear ‘Jimmy 11’ Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night’s season opener against the Dallas Stars. When the Bruins take the ice for their opener at TD Garden, players will be sporting a “Jimmy 11” decal in honor of Hayes, who died unexpectedly at his Milton home in August. The former Bruins forward and Dorchester native was just 31 years old at the time of his passing. The Bruins shared a few pictures of the decal on their social media channels on Saturday: For Jimmy. 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ZAOF31LpP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Bruins (@nhlbruins) Hayes enjoyed a seven-year NHL career, including two seasons with his hometown Bruins. He played three years of collegiate hockey at Boston College and won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles in 2010.
NHL
virginiasports.com

UVA/Georgia Tech Game Will Kick at 7:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today the start time for Virginia’s Oct. 23 football home game against Georgia Tech will be at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network. Here is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct....
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Revolution Play To 2-2 Draw With Chicago Fire FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (20-4-6; 66 pts.) battled Chicago Fire FC (7-16-7; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Wilfrid Kaptoum delivered the opening goal of the match on an unassisted tally from the top of the box in the 47th minute. After Chicago’s Álvaro Medrán netted the equalizer for the visitors in the 49th minute, Gustavo Bou converted on Carles Gil’s assist for the in the 76th minute. Chicago closed the scoring in the 88th minute behind Ignacio Aliseda’s goal from Brian Gutierrez’s assist. New England’s lead in the Supporters’ Shield standings...
MLS
virginiasports.com

Virginia Falls 2-1 to Denver in Overtime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s soccer (4-7-2) fell 2-1 in overtime to Denver (8-2-1) on Monday night at Klöckner Stadium. 23’ – UVA: Daniel Wright (Leo Afonso, Paul Wiese) 80’ – DEN: Kengo Ohira. 96’ – DEN: Destan Norman. HOW IT HAPPENED. Denver had six shots to one for Virginia...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Read the Monday Edition of the Shout and Roar Blog

Thank you for clicking on the Shout & Roar blog. Our purpose here is to give you a one-stop location to catch up on news about the Hoos from across the internet. We will publish new editions at 10 a.m. most weekday mornings, so please check VirginiaSports.com for new content.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy