The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is currently hosting its first ever Flamingo Flocking fundraiser to raise money for grants they distribute annually to nonprofit organizations. Club members can donate funds to nominate a friend to be “flocked”. Once it’s dark out, “flockers” (other club members) will go to the members house and leave pink flamingos in their yard. In order to have the flock removed, the member has to donate. This style of fundraiser is a tradition among spouses clubs at various military installations, but it’s the first time the flamingoes will be coming to Fort Hood.

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO