Confirmation Bias - Advanced Stats & Such Cal 2021

Well, it happened. The Ducks’ chances of running the table against the Pac-12 is over, and it cost them CJ Verdell in the process. After a bye week to reflect and improve, Oregon returns to the gridiron to take on the California Golden Bears in the familiar confines of Autzen Stadium. Cal’s season hasn’t gone the way they’d hoped, but as they proved last year, they are an opponent that Oregon must take seriously. If the Ducks want to get back into the win column, there’s a few things they need to do against Cal to get there.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO