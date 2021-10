Here photos from Saturday's run of the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad Pumpkin Train. The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum has additional Pumpkin Train rides set for Oct. 23 and 24 at noon and 1:30 p.m. Rides are approximately 30 minutes long. Children and adults are encouraged to wear costumes. Masks are required and costume-related masks are encouraged. Anyone age 15 and under can get a pumpkin and participate in the costume contest. Trains are not heated so warmer attire is advised. The cost to ride is $16 and includes a goody bag. Children age 2 and under ride free. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Rides will be limited to 200 passengers. To ensure admission reserve tickets in advance at SteamTrainRide.com. The train ride departs from the depot located in Chehalis at 1101 SW Sylvenus St., across from the Veterans Memorial Museum. Riders should arrive 30 minutes prior to boarding. Free parking is available. See more photos on page Main 12 and at chronline.com.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO