Amazon Relaxes Its Work-From-Home Policy for Corporate Workers

By Nick Kolakowski
Dice Insights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is introducing a little flexibility into its work-from-home policies, in a departure from its previous “office-centric” stance. In an open letter to employees, new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy suggested the company has entered a “stage of experimenting, learning, and adjusting for a while as we emerge from this pandemic.” Under the old plan, Amazon’s office employees would return to the office three days per week, working from home the other two; now, “individual teams” can make decisions about employees’ remote work schedules.

