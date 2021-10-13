Amazon Relaxes Its Work-From-Home Policy for Corporate Workers
Amazon is introducing a little flexibility into its work-from-home policies, in a departure from its previous “office-centric” stance. In an open letter to employees, new Amazon CEO Andy Jassy suggested the company has entered a “stage of experimenting, learning, and adjusting for a while as we emerge from this pandemic.” Under the old plan, Amazon’s office employees would return to the office three days per week, working from home the other two; now, “individual teams” can make decisions about employees’ remote work schedules.insights.dice.com
