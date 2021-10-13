First United Methodist Hosting Organ Recital

The Beulah McMinn Zachary Organ Foundation is pleased to announce the return of live organ recitals at Brevard First United Methodist Church. At 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, Dongho Lee will present a recital in the sanctuary. This concert is open to the public. The recital will also be recorded and the video may be viewed on the church facebook page from Oct. 18-20 for those unable to attend in-person. Visit https://www.facebook.com/BrevardFirstUnitedMethodistChurch to view.