Somebody Made a Perfect Model of Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock Out of LEGO

By Eric Meier
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 6 days ago
If someone only visited Mackinac Island for the fudge and the downtown area, they'd be missing out on the majestic nature that makes up much of the island. One of those unique spots is Arch Rock. One of the most photographed locations not only on Mackinac Island, but in the state of Michigan, has been immortalized in LEGO.

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan.

