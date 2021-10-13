Fishing Gear: Fish Monkey Yeti Fleece Balaclava

With all due respect to the deer rut, the patterns and predictability of October are simply too good to waste!. Bowhunting mature whitetail bucks is often referred to as a science or a meticulous game of chess. It's a cat and mouse type atmosphere when a bowhunter decides to go head to head with a majestic buck. Although a bowhunting season may seem long, they tend to fly by at a fast and rapid rate and are gone before we know it. So why do so many bowhunters only hunt during November when the rut is their only hope? Why do we put all the chips in on a month that is full of luck and chaos, rather than rely on patterns and predictibility? In my opinion, there is no better month to go all in on a buck than the month of October — and I've got many good reasons for that.

