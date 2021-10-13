CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing Gear: Fish Monkey Yeti Fleece Balaclava

By Thomas Allen
outdoorchannelplus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription and Application: The Fish Monkey Yeti Fleece Balaclava will provide warmth and facial protection from the elements, especially when it’s cold. It is form fitting, with Wind Stopper construction that blocks the wind and cold, vented mouth and nose area to help prevent fog from forming on sunglasses, face masks or helmets and it’s tailored stretch construction provides all-day comfort. The flared bottom tucks neatly under heavy outerwear, and the 220g Tec Fleece material keeps your face, neck and head warm in extreme conditions.

