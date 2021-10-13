Howard County Public School System reports 845 students and 23 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact
The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) is providing quarantine numbers every Wednesday by 11 AM. Here is the latest information reported:. As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, there are 845 students and 23 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact. These numbers will be updated every Wednesday by 11 AM.scotteblog.com
