Howard County, MD

Howard County Public School System reports 845 students and 23 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact

scotteblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) is providing quarantine numbers every Wednesday by 11 AM. Here is the latest information reported:. As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, there are 845 students and 23 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact. These numbers will be updated every Wednesday by 11 AM.

scotteblog.com

