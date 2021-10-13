CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How much is a Tesla lease? Everything you need to know

By Scooter Doll
electrek.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you’re thinking of getting a Tesla and wonder, “how much is a lease?” Smart choice. Have you considered the Tesla’s cheapest EV, the Model 3? Or perhaps you have the money to splurge on the Model S Plaid? What color? What added features? Should you buy instead of lease? These are all questions you’ll need to consider before your first zero-emission joy ride.

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

The cheapest EV in the world has landed in the US – here’s what it’s like

Electrek was invited to try out the cheapest EV in the world, which is manufactured by Changli. It was hilarious, cute, “cheap” in every way, and a wild exercise for the imagination. Even though it doesn’t retain its famed price tag, the US importers have put great effort into adding back value where the shipping costs took it away.
CARS
electrek.co

Longest-range electric vehicles (EVs) you can buy in 2021

As electric vehicles look to gain an even larger portion of the automobile market in 2021, consumers will look at a number of factors as they choose to go electric. One major specification on any EV data sheet is the estimated range i.e. the amount of miles your new vehicle can travel on a single charge. Naturally, you’re going to want the most battery for your buck. Below is a list of the current EV options for 2021 sorted by longest range.
CARS
snntv.com

Everything You Need to Understand About Lease Purchase Trucking

Originally Posted On: Everything You Need to Understand About Lease Purchase Trucking – FindABusinessThat.com. Some of the numerous advantages of becoming an owner-operator are freedom, flexibility, and the possibility of increased earnings. Lease-Purchase trucking can offer you such benefits. If you want to move from being a company driver to...
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Porsche Taycan EV has now passed iconic 911 in deliveries this year

The Porsche Taycan has been selling incredibly well after great reviews and a popular Cross Turismo variant launched to great fanfare. But in just its second year, it is already besting the iconic 911?. According to a Porsche press release, the Taycan has overtaken the 911 globally over the first...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Roadster#Tesla Model S#Teslas#Leases#Ev#Plaid
electrek.co

Refreshed Tesla Model X with gorgeous interior delivered to customers [video]

It looks like today’s the first day of deliveries for the refreshed Model X at a very small event where a handful of vehicles were delivered to new customers. Let’s take a peek inside!. TMC Forum user sunnyvaletree uploaded the above image of the delivery and added a short video...
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) breaks record in China, resulting in massive delivery expectation beat

Tesla has achieved an impressive new delivery record in China, which has greatly contributed to the automaker’s massive delivery expectation beat last quarter. When Tesla announced that it delivered a new record of 241,300 electric cars last quarter, 20,000 more than analysts were expecting, it was clear that great performance from Tesla in China had to be behind the new record.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
electrek.co

Lead–acid battery

Electrek was invited to try out the cheapest EV in the world, which is manufactured by Changli. It was hilarious, cute, “cheap” in every way, and a wild exercise for the imagination. Even though it doesn’t retain its famed price tag, the US importers have put great effort into adding back value where the shipping costs took it away.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla tests new Model S Plaid prototype with stunning active aero-brake spoiler

Tesla has been spotted testing a new Model S Plaid prototype with a stunning new deployable aero-brake spoiler. After Porsche brought its brand-new Taycan electric car at the Nürburgring racetrack to break a record in 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to use the famous proving grounds for the electric automaker’s own latest performance vehicle.
CARS
Top Speed

What EVs Have the Best Range in 2021?

The earliest modern electric vehicles were successful purely because they dared to challenge the notion that a car could run on anything other than petrol. The public embraced the change, though, but the problem lay in the capacity to fulfill the requirements fossil fuel had adequately done until then. The technology behind them was also in the rudimentary stages, so cars had only enough battery power to get them to work, and they had to be recharged for the trip back. It caused an increase in range anxiety both for the new owners of electric vehicles and the automakers. They were worried these cars would not have the ability to fulfill obligations before reaching charging points. However, this problem is becoming less relevant for today’s electric cars, whose ranges are getting longer by the day. The following list boasts EVs that can crack above 250 miles before you have to plug them in.
CARS
electrek.co

6 ways to get the best range from your electric car in winter

If you don’t live in the southern hemisphere or close to the Equator, then cold temperatures are headed your way, if they haven’t already arrived. As winter approaches, here are six tips for how to get the best range from your electric car’s battery. Electric cars in winter. Operating range...
CARS
electrek.co

Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel runs your off-grid campsite at $153, more in New Green Deals

Now that the weather is getting nice outside, it’s time to finally nail down how you’ll power an on-the-go campsite while still remaining off-grid. Jackery is among the most trusted companies to do this, and right now you can get the company’s SolarSaga 60W solar panel at $153, as well as the Explorer 240Wh for $160.50. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
AMAZON
electrek.co

Rivian: The history and future of an up-and-coming EV automaker

The electric automaker Rivian was originally founded as Mainstream Motors in 2009 by CEO RJ Scaringe, an MIT grad who studied engineering and lean manufacturing. Scaringe grew up near Melbourne, Florida, where he would work on cars with his neighbor, and spend much of his time outdoors hiking and exploring.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Podcast: Tesla Gigafactory Berlin, Tesla Cybertruck, first Megacharger, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including an interview with David who attended “Giga Fest” at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin, Tesla updating Cybertruck details and specs, the first Tesla Megacharger station, and more. Sponsored by Electrify America:...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy