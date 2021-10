Fort Dodge’s Senior Night couldn’t have gone much better in the eyes of Dodger head coach Ashley Beaumont on Tuesday. FDSH posted a 109-71 victory over Marshalltown. Julia Eastman, a freshman at Southeast Valley, won two events and was on two victorious relays for the Dodgers. Eastman took the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke with times of 1:05.17 and 1:06.86, respectively.