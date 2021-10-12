CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard 12 Ounce Cans For Sale

 7 days ago

We understand there are members in the industry looking for cans to package their craft beverages during this global can shortage. 2 Towns Ciderhouse was fortunate enough to secure additional cans for 2021 last year and we would like to help those who have been unable to find cans in the open market. We are able to offer some of our allocation of 12 ounce epoxy brite cans to anyone who needs cans for the remainder of 2021, directly from our supplier at .139 cents per can FOB. Our supplier has agreed that they can ship our cans by the truckload, or simply by the pallet. Please contact Jon Opfer at j.opfer@2townsciderhouse.com for more information.

