United Airlines will announce new routes tomorrow (we have clues)

It’s understandable if you get confused by the co-brand credit cards offered by American Airlines for their AAdvantage program. Both Barclays and Citi offer cards ranging from entry-level to luxury and even business cards. This dual structure dates back to the merger of American and US Airways, where each airline had its own credit cards. Barclays was the issuer of US Airways cards and the deal was that they would only be able to market their cards on planes and in airports, while Citi could market their cards everywhere else.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO