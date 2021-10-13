CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenborough Market Café is a charming tribute to authentic Peranakan tastes

Cover picture for the articleStrategically located at the edge of Singapore’s most prominent food and entertainment enclave, Swissôtel Merchant Court cuts a composed figure, silently providing an elegant retreat amidst the hustle and bustle of Clarke Quay. Backed by Swissôtel’s globally renowned brand of wellness and luxury, Swissôtel Merchant Court offers more than lavish accommodation and hospitality with facilities and recreational options tailored to elevate your physical and mental health.

