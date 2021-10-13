Ellenborough Market Café is a charming tribute to authentic Peranakan tastes

These masters of the dessert-meets-breakfast hybrid opened their first outlet in Osaka back in 2014. Today, Gram serves up its coveted souffle pancakes at 60 branches worldwide, including right here in Sydney. We scored our first store in Chatswood in early 2020. Now, Gram has finally opened a branch in the CBD, taking a prime spot on George Street at the Galeries, and the popular Japanese chain has no intention of stopping at just two Sydney branches. Three more are already in the works, due to open over the next two years.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO