Breaking Down Bucs Coverage Bust On Dolphins TD
The Bucs secondary has been decimated by injuries this season, with all five starters missing time. The team finally got some reinforcements on the back end with Jamel Dean returning against the Dolphins. Dean played well in Week 5, finishing with five tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. Pro Football Focus gave him a 76.5 defensive grade for the game, including a 74.9 coverage grade and 78.1 tackle grade.www.pewterreport.com
